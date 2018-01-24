Dover Toys "R" Us to Close

DOVER, Del. --- Amid news that more than 180 Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores would be closing across the nation, customers in Dover learned the locations in Delaware's capital city will be among the shuttered branches.

Toys "R" Us filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection last year and announced in a blog post Tuesday night that it would be closing stores.

Customer Barbara Cheslock of Kent County was surprised to learn of the decision and said she prefers to visit stores for gifts, rather than shop online.

"You can't really tell what it's made of, or if it's quality unless you can feel or touch it," she said.

James Mujica of Dover was visiting the Dover Toys "R" Us location on Wednesday to purchase a gift. He said the store had been around for a long time but he wasn't surprised to see it was closing, perhaps due to competition from online shopping.

"You either innovate or you lose your customers," he said. "You gotta keep up with the times."