Smyrna Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

SMYRNA, Del - Smyrna police responding to a disturbance at a North Dupont Highway bus stop arrested a robbery suspect.

At around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of US Rt. 13 and East Mt. Vernon Street for a fight at the bus stop. A victim reportedly stated an acquaintance, Allen Reed, 56, had assaulted her, stolen her purse, and her belongings, according to police. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries, which did not require medical intervention.

After several minutes police said they found Reed walking back toward the bus stop attempting to further harass the victim Police said the suspect refused commands from officers and was handcuffed after a brief struggle. Authorities said that during his arrest, Reed threatened further violence against the victim because she called police.

Police said Reed was transported back to the Smyrna Police Department where he refused to comply with fingerprinting or photographing. He was eventually presented before Justice of the Peace Court #2 on charges of second-degree robbery, offensive touching, disorderly conduct, aggravated intimidation of a witness, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with fingerprinting.

Reed was committed to the custody of D.O.C. in lieu of $18,000 secured bond. The woman was able to recover her stolen property, according to police.