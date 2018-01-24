Smyrna Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Arrests

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna police say officers arrested two Townsend men after they found heroin and suspected drug proceeds during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to police, shortly after 9 p.m. Monday officers stopped a car for speeding on North DuPont Highway near East Commerce Street. An investigation led officers to believe illegal drugs may be in the car, police said. Officers said they found around 130 bags of heroin in a book bag as well as $1,365 in suspected drug proceeds in the driver's pocket. Police said their K-9 team later scanned the seized money and were able to confirm the presence of narcotics odor on it.

Police arrested the driver, Ezekiel Shockley, 22, also of Townsend, as well as the passenger, Zackary Shockley, 20, also of Townsend. They were both charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy, and Ezekiel Shockley was additionally charged with speeding and having a suspended licenses. Police said they also learned the pair had outstanding court capiases. They were both committed to the Department of Correction on $1,000 secured bond.