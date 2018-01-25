Four Sought in Georgetown Armed Robbery

GEORGETOWN , Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for four suspects who held up two people parked outside a Georgetown home late Wednesday night.

Troopers said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the driveway of the home located in the Sandhill Acres subdivision on Merganser Road. Police said that while the two victims - a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man - were seated in the 16-year-old’s vehicle, another vehicle pulled into the driveway beside them. That is when an unknown man got out of the vehicle and approached the victims. Police said that during this time, another man armed with a handgun got out of the vehicle and ordered the 22-year-old victim out of the car while demanding he turn over his wallet and cellphone. While the 22-year-old was being confronted by the suspect with the handgun, two more men got out of the vehicle. The 22-year-old victim turned over his cellphone and wallet prior to all four suspects getting back into their vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police said the first suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, with a light colored bandana partially covering his face and displaying a handgun. The other two suspects that got out of the vehicle could only be described as Hispanic males. The suspects vehicle was described as a white, four door passenger car. No further suspect or vehicle information is available. Both victims were not injured as a result of this incident, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.