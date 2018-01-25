Suspect Sought in Millsboro Stabbing

MILLSBORO, Del.- A suspect remains at large following a Wednesday night stabbing in Millsboro that put a 38-year-old Milford man in the hospital.

Delaware State Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Townsend and Harmony Cemetery roads for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the victim who was sitting on the side of the roadway with stab wounds to his extremities. The victim was removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to a local area hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that while the victim was a passenger in a vehicle, he got into an argument with another passenger. The argument escalated at which point the driver stopped at the intersection of Townsend and Harmony Cemetery roads. Police said that while still seated in the vehicle, the passenger suspect stabbed the victim. The victim was able to exit the vehicle prior to the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspect could only be described as a black male. The victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Kristunas, Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet athttp://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com