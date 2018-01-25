Police Seek Help Locating Laurel Suspect Charged With Thefts From Vehicles

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in finding a Laurel man wanted in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles.

According to police, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2017, troopers responded to the area of Bethel and Woodland Ferry roads in reference to six reported thefts from motor vehicles. Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify 35-year-old Billy Williams III as a suspect.

A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Williams including multiple charges of theft, conspiracy and attempting to sell stolen property. However, troopers have been unable to locate Williams who is known to be in the areas of Federalsburg, Maryland, and Laurel.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Jones, Troop 4 Property Crimes at 302-752-3795.