Arrest Made in Felton Drug-Related Robberies

FELTON, Del.- A Felton man was arrested in connection with two drug-related robberies in the area.

Tyree M. Bordley, who is a Level III probationer - meaning he is under "intensive supervision" - was arrested at his home on the 700 block of Peach Basket Road Tuesday.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were able to connect the 26-year-old to two drug-related robberies in which the drug buyers were robbed at gunpoint.

Due to Bordley's probation status and his previous charges, probation and parole officers were granted permission to conduct an administrative search of his home, police said.

Upon arrival, Bordley was immediately taken into custody without incident and turned over to troopers for the robbery warrant. Officers then conducted a search of Bordley's home and reportedly found a plastic bag containing 2,743 bags (19.201 grams) of heroin, police said.

Bordley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, he was charge with aggravated menacing, two counts of first-degree robbery, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and second-degree conspiracy.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 on all charges and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $155,000 cash bond.