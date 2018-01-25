Family Farm in Mardela Springs Requests Financial Help

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - A historic Delmarva dairy farm, that has been around for 350 years, is in serious financial trouble. The Harcum family is asking the public for $600,000 to help pay off the debt on its Beechnut Farm.

The iconic Beechnut Farm isn't just any farm: it used to be Delmarva's very own dairy farm.

Blan Harcum has worked at the farm for more than 50 years, but due to the farm's financial burdens, Harcum doesn't know how many more years he has at the farm.

"The prices of our input are not consistent with the price of what we're getting for our output, and it's just very very difficult to make ends meet," says Harcum.

The Harcum family says the solution to their debt is quote simple: an increase in cash flow. The family says obtaining the $600,000 is the hard part.

Harcum's daughter, Rebecca Harcum, made a GoFundMe account for Beechnut Farm.

"To see my father suffer financially is really what hurts me," she said. "I asked my dad what he wanted to do, and he told me he just wants to farm, but he can't do it with all this debt. I'm doing all I can to help."

The Harcum family says they remain hopeful that the community will help them, just like they've helped the community in the past.

If you're interested in helping the Harcum's save Beechnut Farm, you can visit their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-harcums-save-beechnut-farm