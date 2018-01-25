Full Funding for Chesapeake Bay Ahead; Some Watermen Skeptical

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Glistening water near Bill Edwards' boat doesn't fool him.

A waterman for 50 years, Edwards says the health of the Chesapeake Bay and nearby waters used to be even better.

"Years ago there was grass, I mean grasses were everywhere," Edwards said.

Now, he says, bay grasses are harder to spot and that's not a good indication of the bay improving.

In his proposed budget for next year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan requested last week to set aside $53 million to help save the bay.

That money going to the Chesapeake Bay Trust Fund and to projects restoring the bay's health for a third year in a row.

Edwards isn't convinced.

"I don't think so," Edwards said.

But scientists like Horn Point Laboratory Director, Michael Roman, say it's money well spent.

"This momentum that that we've essentially started will be carried forward and is particularly important right now because of the vagaries of the federal funding," Roman said.

Roman says with cuts to the EPA coming soon, support from the state is critical, especially now, he says, as the bay is finally getting better.

"We can't declare victory. We still have to keep at it but many countries of the world are looking at the Chesapeake Bay and how our science has translated into management action," Roman said.

Action that Edwards says he's still skeptic about.

"It's changed so much that it's hard to pinpoint what exactly is happening," Edwards said.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Trust Fund, $400 million have been invested in bay restoration programs since 2009.