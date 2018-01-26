DSP Investigating Dover Home Invasion

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Little Creek Road. According to police, the 35-year-old victim had met with a woman earlier to sell an iPhone -- they met at an agreed upon location at which point the victim told the woman that his money was in his house, so the two drove back to his home. Police said that when they got there, two men with firearms approached them and demanded money. They then ransacked the victim's bedroom and when they didn't find anything, forced the victim back into his car at gunpoint, police said. The suspects then forced the victim to drive around asking for the location of the money before going back to the victim's home a second time, according to police. DSP said the suspects then took several items from the victim before taking off. The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the first female suspect as 20-30 years of age, the second male suspect around the same age 6’00”-6’02” tall, wearing a face mask partially covering his face and a light colored sweatshirt. They said the third suspect is also around the same age, approximately 20-30 years of age, 6’00”-6’02” tall, thin, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt as well as a face mask partially covering his face.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact Detective D. Blomquist, Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8426 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.