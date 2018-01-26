Teen Shooting Victim Dropped off at Del. Hospital Dies

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have launched a homicide investigation following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Bridgeville that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.

Police said that at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, troopers were notified that a victim had been dropped off by a private vehicle at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. When troopers arrived at the hospital, they were informed that the 18-year-old had been shot and died from his injuries. The shooting was reported to have occurred at the intersection of Newton and Adams roads in Bridgeville.

Newton Road at the intersection of Adams Road was closed for approximately one hour while troopers secured and investigated the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This incident continues to remain under investigation by detectives and further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact the Detective J. King at 302-698-8561. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.