Country Singer Kane Brown to Perform First Quillen Arena Concert

HARRINGTON, Del.- Rising country music star Kane Brown will headline the first show in the Quillen Arena Concert Series set for June 2 at 7 p.m., Delaware State Fair officials announced Friday morning, according to WBOC media partner Delaware State News.

The 24-year-old Brown rose to popularity with such songs as “Used to Love You Sober,” “Heaven,” “Found You,” “What’s Mine is Yours” and “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina.

In 2017, Brown was nominated for New Male Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. He’s currently in the running for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, set for Sunday, March 11.

Delaware State Fair assistant general manager Danny Aguilar told the newspaper that Brown is the perfect performer to start the new series in the 5,000-person capacity facility on the fairgrounds in Harrington.

“He has such energy and popularity. Whenever we reach out and ask fans who they would like to see at the Delaware State Fair through our social media channels, his name is always at the top of the list,” Aguilar said of the musician who, in October, became the first artist to have simultaneous number one hits on all five main country charts.

The goal of the new series is to hold a concert in the spring and fall each year, outside of the normal 10 days of the state fair, the Delaware State News reports.

Aside from holding competitions during the fair, the Quillen Arena is home to several conventions and festivals throughout the year including the Delaware Wine & Beer Festival the past two years.

Tickets for the concert are $35 for general admission and $65 for the front pit area. They will go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at DelawareStateFair.com.

Country singer/songwriter Josh Phillips will open the show.

The Quillen Arena is located at 18500 S. DuPont Highway, Harrington.