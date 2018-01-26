Maryland Troopers Arrest Bridgeville Man for DUI

EASTON, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested a Bridgeville, Delaware man for DUI while troopers were conducting a traffic enforcement initiative for drunk drivers in Dorchester County.

The traffic stop took place near Route 392 and El Dorado Road, when troopers stopped a rental vehicle and identified the driver as Jaonte Davon Ancrum, 26 of Bridgeville, Del., with a learners permit and his front passenger as Chelsie Mone Horsey, 26 of Wilmington, Del., who had a suspended license. Due to prior violations, Lamonte Jamar Dockins, 29 of Bridgeville, Del., arrived to pick up Ancrum and Horsey.

While troopers interviewed Dockins, they noticed signs of impairment. Police arrested Dockins for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Maryland State Police later learned that Dockins has an active arrest warrant from the state of Delaware for violation of probation and second-degree assault. Dockins was processed and taken before a Dorchester County District Court Commissioner and held pending extradition.

Ancrum and Horsey made other arrangements and left the scene after being issued several citations along with a pending court date.