Bridgeville Man Charged With Child Rape

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department has arrested a Bridgeville man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, 25-year-old John Young allegedly had sexual contact with the child multiple times while she was in his care.

He was charged with one count of second-degree with the victim being less than 12-years-old, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a person who is less than 13 years of age and three counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child.

Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $100,000 secured bond. Police said he also was issued a no contact order for the victims.