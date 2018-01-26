Magnolia Teen Arrested for School Threats

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia teenager accused of posting to social media threatening comments toward a high school.

Police said the incident occurred when troopers were informed by an employee of the Caesar Rodney School District of a concerning post that was posted on social media. Investigators said the post depicted someone holding a handgun while making a threatening statement towards Salesianum High School in Wilmington.

Through further investigations, it was determined that the subject in the post was identified as a 14-year-old Magnolia boy who had recently been removed from Salesianum High School and was in the process of being enrolled at Caesar Rodney High School.

Just before noon Wednesday, troopers responded to the teen's home and made contact with him and his mother. It was discovered at this point that there were firearms in the residence that had all been accounted for, according to police.

On was brought to Troop 3 with his parent, and subsequently charged with possession of a firearm (handgun) by person prohibited (juvenile) and terroristic threatening. He was arraigned out of Family Court and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on $12,500 secured bond.