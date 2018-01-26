Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty in Wife's Murder

SMYRNA, Del.- A 35-year-old Smyrna man faces between 15 years and life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the 2015 killing of his wife.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Cortez A. Hamilton Sr. killed his wife, 35-year-old Keisha Hamilton, in January 2015 at their home south of Smyrna, and then fled to Indiana with their two children, then 4-years-old and 4-months-old respectively, where he was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police after a nationwide Amber Alert.

As part of Cortez Hamilton’s guilty plea, he was required to provide the location of his wife's body, which had not been found. Utilizing the information provided, Delaware State Police discovered human remains near Smyrna, and testing by the Division of Forensic Science is ongoing to positively identify the remains.

Sentencing by a Superior Court judge is scheduled for March 28.