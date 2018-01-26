Harrington Man Sentenced For Infant's Death in 2014

HARRINGTON, Del. -- Delaware Department of Justice said an Harrington man was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for his involvement in the death of an infant who was under his care.

According to the DOJ, James Hammond, 48, was helping his girlfriend care for 7-month old Aubri Thompson, who was the girlfriend's niece, while her parents were on vacation. Officials said the parents dropped off Thompson to the couple's home on February 25, 2014. Three days later, on February 28, the couple brought the child to Milford Memorial Hospital after Thompson suffered from blunt force trauma to her head and serious traumatic brain injuries. The report said that baby Thompson had died one hour after arriving at the hospital.

The DOJ said a jury found Hammond guilty of murder by abuse in the second degree in November 2017; he was sentenced by a Superior Court judge to 25 years in prison, suspended after serving 15 years, as well as six months of work release and two years of probation.