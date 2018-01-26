Millsboro Man Arrested on Multiple Charges While Hunting

Dagsboro, Del.- Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrested a Millsboro man on multiple charges while he was deer hunting near Dagsboro.

Sean K. Moore, 37, was charged with 14 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and four counts of possession or transport of an antlerless deer that was unlawfully killed. Moore was also given several citations, which fall under the categories of wildlife conservation and public safety.

He was arraigned at Sussex County Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $28,800 unsecured bond pending a future court appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

As part of the case, 13 firearms and ammunition were seized.