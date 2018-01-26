Owner Wants Justice after Dog Shot Twice in Mouth

Freckles was shot twice in the mouth but is expected to make a full recovery.

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – A two-year-old beagle is miraculously recovering after being shot twice in the mouth while her owner was running errands.

According to the dog’s owner, Mary Zanelotti, she had left to do some things away from home for the morning. Mary owns several rabbit-hunting dogs, Freckle’s is one of them. Mary said she left her dogs in the backyard, as she often does. She returned to a horrific sight.

"There was blood on the back deck”, Mary explained. “Not just a little bit of blood. A lot of blood."

Mary said Freckle’s jaw was a mangled mess and rushed Freckle’s to the animal hospital. According to the vet, two shots hit Freckles, one through the bottom of her jaw, the other lodging in the back of her throat.

According to Candice Andrews, a veterinarian at the Pet Health Clinic in Easton, the injuries appear to be from close-range gun shots.

"The gun had to of either been pointed to her mouth or in her mouth to do this kind of injury," said Andrews.

Incredibly, neither shot hit any major arteries and Andrews believes Freckles will recover and live a long and healthy life. Though there will be issues with her jaw, Andrews say, barring any infections, Freckles should be able to eat food on her own once healed.

In the meantime, hospital bills, like Zanelotti’s anger and uneasiness, are piling up. Zanelotti is grateful Freckles will survive but she also wants to find the person responsible. A GoFundMe account has been set-up to help pay for bills and collect money for a reward to catch the person responsible.

