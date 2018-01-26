Pipeline, Power Plant in the Works of Bringing Natural Gas to Eastern Shore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Flipping through pages of information, Eastern Shore lawmakers are talking natural gas.

Representatives of Delmarva Pipeline Company presented a plan to build a pipeline. That possible pipeline would stretch from Cecil County south through Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline and Dorchester counties. It would then snake southeast through Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties before entering Accomack County, Virginia.

Another company, Spectrum Energy, also wants to build a power plant near Denton in Caroline County.

Lawmakers like Republican Delegate Carl Anderton are pumped.

"I think it's great. Any time we can multiply our infrastructure for energy production is something you really want," Anderton said.

Delmarva Pipeline Company says the pipeline would be good for consumers - driving down costs and bringing jobs to the area.

But for Republican State Senator, Steve Hershey, it's about the economy and the environment.

"We do have to balance that. I mean the environment is extremely important to the Eastern Shore. We have to make sure we're taking all the possible steps to protect that," Hershey said.

Democratic Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes is cautious – wanting to keep the public informed.



"We want to make sure we're doing it in a fair and equitable process, but keeping our citizens concerns at the forefront," Sample-Hughes said.

In total, both projects would cost about $1.25 billion - all of that paid for by private investors. Delmarva Pipeline Company says the two projects could be in operation as soon as 2021.