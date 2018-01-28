DSP: Suspect Sought in Bridgeville Shooting

BRIDGEVILLE, De. - Delaware State Police have released the name of the young man who was shot and killed Thursday in Bridgeville. Investigators are also hoping someone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.

DSP investigators said 18-year-old Tayvon Sykes of Greenwood died as a result of a shooting Thursday afternoon. Troopers were notified that a shooting victim had been dropped off in a car a Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. By the time troopers arrived, Sykes had died as a result of his injuries. Police say the shooting was reported to have occurred at the intersection of Newton Road and Adams Road in Bridgeville.

Friday, detectives issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Jared C. Mitchell of Greenwood. Greenwood is facing numerous charges, including Murder 1st degree.

If anyone has any information in reference to this investigation or Mitchell’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at