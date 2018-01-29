McDermott Named Interim State's Attorney for Worcester County

William H. McDermott, center, is shown being sworn in as interim state's attorney for Worcester County. (Submitted photo)

SNOW HILL, Md.- William H. “Bill” McDermott has been named the interim state’s attorney for Worcester County, it was announced Monday.

McDermott took over for the former state's attorney, Beau Oglesby, who now serves as an associate judge for the Circuit Court of Worcester County.

McDermott stepped into his new role as interim state's attorney on Friday, Jan. 26.

McDermott graduated summa cum laude with honors as a criminal justice major from Long Island University and went on to graduate with a juris doctorate with a certificate in law and public policy from Catholic University’s School of Law.

He brings with him seven years of legal expertise in the Office of the State’s Attorney, where in January 2011 he was assigned to the Circuit Court felony team as an assistant state’s attorney. He went on to serve as deputy state's attorney and supervised the team of felony prosecutors, played a role in hiring, training, and mentoring the attorneys, and managed day-to-day office operations.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve in this capacity and will endeavor to fulfill my obligations with the same level of passion, dedication, and integrity that the people of Worcester County deserve,” McDermott said.

McDermott, who was raised in Worcester County and graduated from Snow Hill High School, plays a key role as a member of a number of Worcester County boards and commissions that serve crucial functions in furthering the safety and welfare of area residents and visitors. These include being a member of the Board of Directors for the Child Advocacy Center; Opioid Intervention Team; Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council; Overdose Fatality Review Team; Child Fatality Review Team; Circuit

Court Criminal Coordinating Council; Juvenile Coordinating Council; and Worcester Warriors against Opioid Addiction. He is a voting member of the Advisory Board for the combined Bureau of Investigation and Chiefs of Law Enforcement for Worcester County, and he is an executive board member of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association.

In 2012, Bill and his wife Patti McDermott opened a small boutique bakery named

Miss Patti Cake. They live on their farm in Girdletree that includes fainting goats, sheep, alpacas, Irish wolf hounds, a miniature donkey, and a beloved jersey cow named Bubba.