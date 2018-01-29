Tanker Truck Overturns on Salisbury Bypass



SALISBURY, Md.- An overturned tanker truck slowed traffic along the Salisbury Bypass for a short time Monday morning.

The truck was heading north on US 13 when it went off the side of the road and overturned just south of the US 50 interchange.

A sign on the tank indicated the truck was carrying refrigerated liquid oxygen. There is no word yet on if there were any injuries.

The accident caused the Maryland State Highway Administration to divert traffic onto the US 50 westbound ramp.

Traffic is now back to normal along the bypass.