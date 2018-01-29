Hartly Burglary Stopped by Kent County Couple

HARTLY, Del. - A Wilmington man was arrested as a suspect in connection to a burglary in Kent County, Del.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were sent to the 1200 block of Crystal Rd. on Sunday, Jan. 28, for a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, police talked to the residents, a 33-year-old male and his 29-year-old girlfriend. Police say the male victim was able to detain the suspect while waiting waiting for troopers to arrive.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey B. Smith Jr. of Wilmington, Del., was arrested without further incident.

Further investigation revealed that Smith had forced entry into the home through a rear sliding glass door. Once inside, he was discovered by the 29-year-old female walking around in the living room, at which point, police were contacted.

According to police, both victims said that they did not know Smith and had no connections to him. Neither of the residents or Smith were injured as a result of this incident.

Smith was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. Smith also had six active warrants on unrelated charges.

Smith was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $7,750 secured bond.