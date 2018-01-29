Reliance Mobile Home Fire Causes Estimated $60,000 in Damage

RELIANCE, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire in Dorchester County that caused an estimated $60, 000 in damage.

According to officials, it took 30 firefighters from Eldorado-Brookview Fire Department to battle the one-alarm blaze on Meadowlark Avenue Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. in the kitchen and was discovered by the owner, Shelley Sherman.

It's believed to be accidental and caused by an electrical issue, fire officials said.