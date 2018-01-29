Hogan Signs On To Support Challenge of Redistricting Map

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday he would again push for a measure to put redistricting before a nonpartisan commission. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed on as a supporter of a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to Maryland's congressional redistricting map.

The Republican signed on to an amicus brief Monday along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican. Former California governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, and Gray Davis, a Democrat, also have signed the friend-of-the-court brief.

Hogan is pushing for redistricting reform in Maryland.

Last month, the Supreme Court added a dispute over Maryland's congressional redistricting map to its consideration of partisan gerrymandering. The high court has agreed to hear an appeal from Republican voters who complained that majority Democrats unfairly drew one of the state's eight congressional districts to favor their party.

The court already is weighing a statewide challenge to legislative districts in Wisconsin.