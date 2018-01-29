Touch of Italy Aims for Fall Opening in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Over a year after a Downtown Development District announcement in Milford, owners of Touch of Italy say they have concrete plans to open their restaurant.

Managing Partner Bob Ciprietti says the company intends to file a building permit in March of this year, paving the way for a September opening.

"Our agreement with the city says from the day we file our building permit, we guarantee to be open in six months," Ciprietti tells WBOC. "The only way to do that was to postpone things."

Ciprietti said 2017 presented a number of delays for the Milford location, including a broken boiler and months of parking lot work. By the time those items were resolved, Ciprietti said it would have been far too late to start work during a busy summer season.

"As you know, our locations down south are very seasonal and spike dramatically," he says. "For us to open a restaurant here in the summer would be catastrophic to the customers here and our customers there."

City Manager Eric Norenberg says the restaurant is highly anticipated in Milford, and the city is ready to help however they can.

"Some projects get delayed for reasons outside the control of the developer and in this case we are working closely with the developer," he tells WBOC. "Whenever they are ready to go, we are ready to review the permit applications promptly and get them on their way as soon as we can."

Ciprietti says rumors of a demolition for the historic building are false, as the demolition permit filed was for interior work only. He says they're excited to make Milford their new home.

"We deliver to the community," he says. "We are all about the community. We take care of the employees and everything else takes care of itself."

