Allen Harim Contributes to Reward Fund for Harbeson Cemetery Wall

HARBESON, Del.- Allen Harim announced Monday that it has donated money to a reward fund to help the caretakers of the Harbeson Cemetery find the driver who ran into the cemetery wall last month.

In December, WBOC reported renewed calls to fix a dangerous intersection after a driver crashed into the front brick retaining wall of the Harbeson Cemetery at the corner of Route 9 and Route 5. The same wall has suffered damage from a number of car accidents at that intersection.

The Harbeson Cemetery initially offered a $200 reward to help locate and arrest the driver in this latest incident. On Monday, Allen Harim offered to increase the reward fund to $1,000.

“It is disheartening to learn that drivers don’t take responsibility for their actions,” said Joe Moran, president and CEO of Allen Harim, in a statement. “We are just as anxious to learn who is responsible as anyone else and want them to be held accountable. It’s not always trucks traveling to and from our poultry processing plant, but when it is, we take full responsibility.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call Ed Kopple at 302-542-0275. According to Allen Harim, the Delaware Department of Transportation is working to make improvements at that intersection and work should begin within the next three to four months.