High School Football Coaches Fondly Remember New England Patriot Duron Harmon's Time at Caesar Rodney

CAMDEN, Del.- There's a pair of golden footballs in a trophy closet at Caesar Rodney High School with New England Patriots Safety Duron Harmon's name written on them.

"We'd love to see a third one. We'll make room," said Caesar Rodney Football Coach Dan Candeloro, who helped coach Harmon, a Magnolia native, who won a football championship with the school about a decade ago.

Candeloro, like many coaches and teachers at Caesar Rodney, will be closely watching Super Bowl LII to see if Harmon will win his third NFL Championship with the Patriots, who drafted him 2013.

"To play in one super bowl is, like, tremendous. But to get three? To have a chance to play in three and the opportunity to stay with the same team says a lot about his character," he said.

Harmon told reporters last week he and teammates are getting ready for the Eagles, whom the Patriots defeated in a Super Bowl held more than a decade ago.

"We gotta break down this team, do all our research do all our preparation and go out there and play a good football game," he said.

Candeloro said Harmon has always had a hard-working attitude, regardless of whether he was on the field or in the classroom.

"He was just a positive guy all the time," he said.

In addition to the gold footballs, Caesar Rodney also has a pair of football jerseys for teams Harmon has played on---Rutgers and New England---displayed in a hallway outside the school's gymnasium.

Strength and Conditioning Teacher Brian Berns said he was proud to see Harmon in the big game.

"It's all him, but it's nice to sit back and being Rider that we're proud of him and maybe we're a little part of that," he said. "We're wishing him luck."