Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in West OC

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A new medical marijuana dispensary has opened its doors just off Route 50 in West Ocean City.

Positive Energy received its dispensary license from the state back in 2016. It's the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Worcester County.

Just days after opening, general manager Lyndsey Odachowski said business is already growing with patients.

"I think everybody at the dispensary represents hope for them," said Odachowski.

Odachowski said registered patients turn to cannabis to help treat symptoms related to chronic pain, arthritis, insomnia, and other illnesses.

The dispensary offers those patients a wide range of medicinal cannabis products.

"This is more or less a pharmacy meets a doctor's office. So when you come in here, you have to check in like you're at a doctor's office. You wait until you're called. You go back, and it's more of a pharmacy setting," said Odachowski.

Patients who use the dispensary must be registered with the state's medical cannabis commission.

They must have also visited a certifying medical provider.

"If you walk in here and you really don't know anything, we can walk you from 'A' to 'Z'," said Odachowski.

But not everybody's on board.

Margaret Butler lives a few miles down the road from the new dispensary, and she says Positive Energy's effect on the neighborhood will be anything but positive.

"This is a family community and a family atmosphere in Ocean City. To come here as a family vacation spot, I think it's going to damage our reputation," said Butler.

Odachowski said education is key.

"Do a little bit more research, because patients aren't who you think they are. Something as simple as sleeping at night goes a long way for people who are suffering," said Odachowski.

NOTE: This story contains video shot at Penninsula Alternative Health, another medical marijuana dispensary that opened in Salisbury.