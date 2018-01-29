DSP Arrests Second Suspect in Frederica Home Invasion

FREDERICA, Del.-Delaware State Police say troopers on Monday arrested the second suspect in a home invasion robbery that happened earlier this month.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the 80 block of Barefoot Lane. According to police, a suspect knocked on the door and hit the 31-year-old Frederica man in the head when he opened the door. The suspect then struggled with the victim once he fell to the ground and then held the victim down, police said. The suspect then called to a second suspect who entered the home and stole three firearms, several boxes of ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the bedroom, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Troopers previously arrested Eric Huffstutler, 37 of Frederica, on Monday, Jan. 15, after they pulled his car over for not stopping at stop sign on Jackson Street. Police said they charged Huffstutler with home invasion and first-degree robbery, among other charges.

On Monday, Jan. 29, police said they arrested Eric V. Garrison, 36 of Frederica, after he was contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force during a warrant attempt on McKinley Circle in Magnolia. Garrison was charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, among others, and was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $227,000 cash bond.

Troopers said they're still investigating the incident and have yet to determine if a third suspect was involved. Police ask anyone with more information to contact Detective B. Beck, Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8527, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.