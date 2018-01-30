Officials: Correctional Officers Assaulted by Inmate at Sussex Correctional

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's Department of Justice said on Monday that an inmate assaulted and injured a number of correctional officers last week at the Sussex Correctional Institution.

However, DOC officials on Monday would not confirm a claim from the president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware that the inmate involved in the incident was one of the inmates charged in connection with a riot almost one year ago at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

"Due to an ongoing investigation, the Department cannot confirm," said Erin Connelly, a Victim Services Coordinator with the department who noted the officers were treated for injuries.

But COAD President Geoff Klopp said the inmate was among 18 charged in connection to the riot. He declined to provide the identity of the inmate.

COAD said the inmate in question refused to go back into his cell and eventually threw punches at officers, causing injuries and breaking one CO's glasses.