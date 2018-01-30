Md. Officials to Make Education Funding Announcement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Leaders in Maryland's General Assembly are scheduled to make an announcement on school funding.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller will join educators from the Maryland State Education Association on Tuesday for the announcement in Annapolis.

Sen. Joan Conway, who leads the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, and Del. Maggie McIntosh, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, are scheduled to attend.

Betty Weller, who is the president of the state teachers union, and Carissa Barnes, a special education teacher from Montgomery County, also are scheduled to speak at the event.