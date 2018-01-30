One Arrested, Another Sought in Harrington Home Invasion

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with a Monday night home invasion.

Police said that shortly before 9 p.m. officers from the Harrington and Felton police departments were dispatched to an apartment at Clarks Corner Apartments for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Officers arrived on scene and located both Damarius T. Turnage and the victim still inside the home, according to police. Police took Turnage, 30, of Seaford, into custody without incident.

In the investigation that followed, officers said said they determined that Turnage and an unknown male suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door. Police said that when the victim opened the door, Turnage and the other suspect forced entry into the victim’s home and Turnage began to strangle and assault the victim.

Investigators said that while Turnage was assaulting the victim, the other suspect took the victim’s cellphone and fled the home. Also property belonging to the victim was damaged, police said.

Police said that while searching Turnage, officers located 10 baggies of heroin inside his clothing. Police also determined that there were two small children in the home when the incident occurred.

A computer check revealed that Mr. Turnage was court ordered to have no-contact with the victim due to a previous incident that occurred in May 2017.

Turnage was arrested and charged with home invasion, strangulation, second-degree robbery, subsequent offense of possess or consume a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief under $1,000, unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, breach of release and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $25,100 secured bond.

The Harrington Police Department is continuing the investigation in an attempt to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact the Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.