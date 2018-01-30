Truck Crash Leads to Road Closure East of Laurel

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police say Laurel Road between Christ Church and Old Stage roads is currently shut down following a truck crash.

Police said the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Laurel Road when a truck struck a bridge and leaked diesel fuel. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Commuters should expect delays in the area and find alternate routes of travel.

Follow the Real Time Travel Advisories through the Delaware Department of Transportation to get updates on the road opening by clicking here.