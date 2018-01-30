Salisbury Police Chase Leads to Heroin Arrest

SALISBURY, Md.- A police chase in Salisbury has ended with aman arrested for possession of heroin and syringes in his vehicle.

The Wicomico Sheriff's Office said that on Friday, Jan. 26, a deputy attempted to stop 34-year-old Stephen Early Garner of Laurel, Delaware while he was driving on Salisbury Boulevard in the area of Main Street for an equipment violation. However, authorities said that instead of stopping, Garner sped up and attempted to elude the officer on Locust Terrace, but was stopped when the street ended in a cul de sac.

According to police, while Garner was being arrested the deputy also found heroin and a supply of syringes.

Garner was taken to the central booking unit to be processed and then taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then released on personal recognizance.