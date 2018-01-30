Veteran Receives New Smarthome, Independence

MARYDEL, Md. - Cpl. Clark Cavalier wheeled into his new home and into renewed freedom in his life.

But for this veteran, the story started not with his new home, but years back while serving in Afghanistan. There - he lost more than just his legs. He lost his independence.

But on Tuesday, that changed. In his new home full of friends and his dog, Josie, Cavalier says his new smarthome is everything he needs to be independent once again.

"This is an amazing smarthome that will allow me to live that much closer to a normal life than I was before," Cavalier said.

His three-bed, three-bath house in Marydel is fitted especially for his wheelchair with expanded doorways and adjustable countertops. From the hard wood floor to the dining set - everything here was picked and now owned by Cavalier .

A joint effort from organizations from across the country gathering inside a hall not far away to tell Cavalier thank you.

Cavalier's mother, Becky, says it's priceless watching her son call this place home.

"It means everything. There's not enough words to say what that means," Becky said.

Not enough words even for Cavalier.

"It's probably going to hit me later...but I don't know. I'm cheery right now and just excited to be here," Cavalier said.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation, the organization that helped Cavalier get his home, says it has 66 other homes across the nation it is working on or has already delivered to veterans.

As for Cavalier and his new home, he says he plans to go hunting very soon.