Quantico Man Convicted in 2017 Assualt

Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- A Quantico, Maryland man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree assault in connection with an incident that happened on his home on Feb. 25, 2017.

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Norman Joseph Fisher was also convicted of use of a firearm while committing a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Reports said that back in February, Fisher pointed a rifle at his wife and threatened to kill her before expelling his wife and two children form their home in the middle of the night.

Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office surrounded the home after a 911 call and arrested Fisher after they used a Taser to stun him during a struggle. Police found two guns in the home as well as various types of ammunition. Prosecutors said Fisher had been prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior second-degree assault conviction.

Fisher faces up to 49 years in prison, and his sentencing has been postponed for a pre-sentence investigation, according to prosecutors.