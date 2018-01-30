Police and Fire Officials Find 38 Grenades in Hurlock

HURLOCK, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad said it helped Maryland State Police after 38 grenades were found on a road outside of Hurlock on Monday.

According to the report, a citizen collecting recyclables on the 6700 block of Bobtown Road found what officials said appeared to be military ordnance, which included 38 grenades. Officials said nine of those were live devices, 19 devices had a fuse but no explosive filler, and 10 of them were inert. Safe procedures were conducted at the scene and six devices were transported to a nearby county landfill, where they were count charged, officials said.

The State's Fire Marshal's Office said no injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. MSP, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also helped officials in investigating the incident as well as securing a perimeter and controlling traffic.