Cambridge Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Cambridge Police Department confirmed that a man died and his wife injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Wood Duck Court just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police told WBOC the woman was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for a gunshot wound to the chest. Her husband, who police identified as Sharod Ileak Mack, 34 of Cambridge, was found dead in the bedroom of the home.

Police are not yet sure what caused the shooting as the investigation remains ongoing.

WBOC will update you as more details become available.