Power Outage Affects UMES; Classes Suspended Until Further Notice

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Delmarva Power is reporting a power outage that is affecting nearly 60 customers in Somerset County, including the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.

Because of the outage, UMES suspended classes after 10 a.m. until further notice.

The university also noted that the outage has affected phone service; calls coming from off-campus are not getting through.

Delmarva Power's outage map can be viewed here.