Designs Released for New Salisbury Waterfront Restaurant

SALISBURY, Md.- Designs have been released for a new 10,000-square-foot restaurant will sit just along the waterfront in downtown Salisbury.

The property will be built on a 3-acre lot on Riverside Drive.

"You'll have a lot of glass windows. You'll have every suite within the property is going to have river views as well as downtown views, along with a little bit of a feel for that kind of a harbor look, like that Baltimore Inner Harbor feel," said Wesley Cox with SVN Commercial Real Estate.

The development will also house other retail and office space.

"We're in conversations with two or three professional office tenants right now. Not many retail tenants. But really, action and momentum is really going to start once ground breaks," said Cox.

Neighbors said they're happy to see the development.

"It's going to bring in more revenue. More people will come downtown and start seeing what we've got going on and eventually business is going to boom," said Stephen Garner of Salisbury.

"I believe any new traffic through this area is great, and it'd bring a lot more people here to the businesses around us," said Brionna Cox, who works at Crowned Hair Salon in Salisbury.

The property was purchased by the owners of Cactus Taverna.

Ground is expected to be broken on the project late spring or early summer.