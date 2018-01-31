Wicomico Superintendent Proposes Boundary Line Changes to Balance Middle School Enrollment

FRUITLAND, Md. - As part of her plan to solve overcrowding issues at Bennett Middle School, Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin is proposing some boundary line changes.

The change would move 150 students out of Bennett Middle School and into either Wicomico Middle or Salisbury Middle schools.

Ninety students would be re-assigned from Bennett Middle to Salisbury Middle.

Additionally, 60 students would move from Bennett Middle to Wicomico Middle.

Dr. Hanlin said Bennett's current enrollment at Bennett Middle sits just under the state-rated capacity.

"We hear a lot from parents and teachers about crowded hallways, large class sizes," said Hanlin.

Hanlin said she looked at natural boundary lines to determine changes.

She said in both cases, the new schools children would attend are closer to their neighborhoods than Bennett Middle.

Hanlin hosted two community meetings to gather input and hear concerns regarding the proposal.

However, father Percy Fields said a decision like this needs more consideration than that.

"Right when our kids have gotten used to going to Bennett Middle School, being used to the curriculum, now they're asking us with very little notice to just uproot our children again," said Fields.

"I feel as though the Board of Education didn't give us enough notice or even ask for our input into what is best for our children," added Fields.

Hanlin said she understands the frustration and welcomes input.

"I recognize that this is an emotional change for some parents, but I do believe it's my recommendation that's in the best interest of students," said Hanlin.

The Board of Education will receive the final recommendation at its next meeting on Feb. 13.

The board could vote on the recommendation that night.