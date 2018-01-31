Two Charged with Child Abuse in Mardela Springs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATE: Two Women Charged with Child Abuse in Mardela Springs

Posted: Jan 31, 2018
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Maryland State Police say they arrested two Mardela Springs women Wednesday for the abuse and sexual abuse of three children in their care after investigators discovered that the children were not only beaten but also occasionally fed dog feces. 

According to police, Amanda R. Wright, 29, and Besline Joseph, 25, were both charged with various counts of child abuse and sexual abuse, assault and reckless endangerment among other charges, after investigators said they first learned of the abuse on Jan. 26. Child Protective Services immediately removed the children, ages 8, 9 and 10, from their care the night the investigation began. 

Investigators said the three children resided with Wright and her live-in girlfriend, Joseph at their home in the 11000-block of Norris Twilley Road. When asked if one or both of the women were the mother, Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said Child Protective Services asked that they not identify the children further. 

Police said the investigation revealed that since late spring or early summer of 2017, the three children were physically beaten by both Wright and Joseph with not only their hands but items such as extension cords, belts, sticks and other objects. The children sustained bloody noses, bruises and cuts, according to police. The investigation also revealed that Wright and Joseph assaulted the children multiple times with a stun gun, police said. 

Police said the children were reportedly locked in closets and a basement and there was limited time when they were not confined. Investigators said the children's diet only included bread, water, oatmeal and at times were forced to eat dog feces. Investigators also learned that the children were threatened with death if they told anyone about what was happening to them. 

Wright and Joseph were arrested at their home on Wednesday morning once police obtained warrants. Police said investigators located and seized the electronic control device and found other evidence that supported information developed during the investigation.

Wright and Joseph will be taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing and their initial appearance before the court commissioner, according to police. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

 

 

