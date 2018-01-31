Wanted Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Dover

DOVER, Del.- U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted Pennsylvania man in Dover Tuesday.

Samuel Rhodes, 49, was wanted by Marcus Hook Township in Pennsylvania for several charges stemming from an armed home invasion. He now joins two other co-conspirators who have been arrested for their part in the act.

The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force learned that Rhodes may be staying in an area motel in Dover. He was located and arrested in the 1700 block of North DuPont Highway and was taken to the Dover Police Department for processing.

He was charged with armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault and other charges. Rhodes is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.