Updated: Water Restored in Fruitland After Main Break

FRUITLAND, Md.- The city of Fruitland, Maryland on Wednesday experienced a water main break on Camden Avenue and School Street that impacted hundreds of homes. The water has since been turned back on, but boil water advisory is in effect.

The Fruitland Police Department says the water main break occurred around 9 a.m. Police say there was a time when the entire city was without water.

"I woke up this morning, I didn't have any water, I tried to take a shower and I obviously couldn't take one," says Brent Michaels.

Students at Fruitland Intermediate School were transferred to Fruitland Primary School since there was no water available for students.

All day long, water crews worked to fix the issue as they turned off various pipes so they could repair the holes in the water main.

As of Thursday morning, the water was back on, although water pressure may still be a little on the low side. It is still not safe to drink on its own. The city issued a precautionary boil water advisory Wednesday night. The advisory will not be lifted until testing confirms there is no bacterial contamination. Fruitland police said testing could take four to five days.





