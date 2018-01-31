Eastern Shore Lawmakers Approve Governor's State of the State Speech

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Stepping into a room of applauding lawmakers, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave his State of the State address on Wednesday, touting his accomplishments from his last four years in office related to anything from the economy to education.

"Together we have been doing what Marylanders do best - leading," Hogan said.

It is leadership that Republican Del. Mary Beth Carozza says she can see.

"What he reported on, you can see the successes," Carozza said.

Some successes and some more work. Carozza says the governor's tackle of the drug epidemic is one thing she hopes to drive home.

"We are in a strong position on the Shore to take advantage of Governor Hogan's leadership of this area and to save lives," Carozza said.

For others, like Democratic Sen. Jim Mathias, it's about paid sick leave.

Mathias says he hopes to work with the governor on a bill fixing the new law's flaws.

"I am working hard on other amenities for the bill to make it even better for businesses to make certain it's a bill that benefits both parties," Mathias said.

Work that's still needed but not on all issues.

Democratic Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes says there's been good progress for veterans and their taxes.

"I love the fact that we're all on one accord as it appears for the veterans, making sure that their retirement income would be exempt," Sample-Hughes said.

And Republican Sen. Addie Eckardt says the governor's $53 million commitment to cleaning the Chesapeake Bay can only be good news for the Eastern Shore.

"We have many priorities, but that was one he wants to work with clean air. He wants to make sure that we continue dredging the way it is," Eckardt said.

Lawmakers giving the governor the thumbs up, but still hoping more will be done.