Philadelphia Eagles Fans Flock to Delaware, Prepare for Super Bowl

LEWES, De. - From the street, it's hard to miss, a glowing green house oozing with die hard Philadelphia Eagles fans from all over Sussex County, Delaware.

But past the emerald light bulbs and the Eagles flag that welcomes you through the front door of the Clausen family's home in Lewes, is the garage.

Not the typical dark and dingy garage, but rather a bright, green one plastered with posters so big you swear you're on the field at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tim Clausen is the mastermind behind it all. Him and his wife, Annette, are no strangers to decorating for the big game.

Besides the garage, their home is garnished with Eagles pillows and banners throughout.

"This all happened in 2014, my wife said I needed a hobby. I started planning it out and my father-in-law came over and help me do the floor. I did the posters and everything, it's sort of just taken on a thing of its own," Tim Clausen said.

The newest addition to the family came about a month ago. And naturally, the furry, four-legged pup is named after the Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz.

"Carson was kind of a surprise in between Christmas and New Year's. We were shopping around a little bit and one day we took a ride and fell in love with him," Annette Clausen said.

Even the Clausen's friends are die hard fans as well. A father-son duo even scored tickets to the Super Bowl game in Minneapolis on Sunday.

"We leave Friday on a charter plane out of Philadelphia with nothing but Eagle fans. We'll get a bus into the game, tailgate party, and then fly out Monday morning," Jack Hanely said.

Other close friends are staying in Delaware to watch the game, but that doesn't mean they won't be close to the team.

"We sat at the tunnel when the Eagles enter and exit that field and I called down and said, Nick [Foles], I'm your boy! And he threw me his hand towel," David Flipping said.