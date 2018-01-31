Cape Henlopen School District Announces March 20th Referendum - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cape Henlopen School District Announces March 20 Referendum

Posted: Jan 31, 2018 10:04 PM Updated:

LEWES, Del.- The Cape Henlopen School District will turn to the taxpayers on March 20 in a referendum to fund new projects and increase the current operating expense tax increase.

The former would generate $21 million for a new middle school and an expansion to Cape Henlopen High School based on previously approved tax rates. The latter would come in the form of 20 cents on each $100 of assessed property value. It would total about $46 a year for the area's average household over the next five years.

The district says one of the reasons for this upcoming referendum is that the state agreed to pay for 60 percent of the new projects. 

"We were the only district to receive money. If we don't use that money or get approval then where will we be next year?" says Superintendent Robert Fulton. "Other districts still have a need. We may be behind them in the future and several degrees out before we get a chance again."

The district says rapidly growing enrollment is another reason why an expansion is necessary. 

"Our high school is already over capacity and if you look at the projections for 2030, its supposed to go up to 1,820 students," says Director of Capital Projects Brian Bassett. "So if we build the expansion we are attempting to build with this referendum, we would have the capacity to meet that."
 
Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who lives in the Cape Henlopen School District is eligible to vote in the March 20 referendum. Ahead of the vote, the district will be giving a number of community presentations on the topic, starting Feb. 20 at Rehoboth Elementary School.
 
For more on the referendum, click here.
 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices