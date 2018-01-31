Cape Henlopen School District Announces March 20 Referendum

LEWES, Del.- The Cape Henlopen School District will turn to the taxpayers on March 20 in a referendum to fund new projects and increase the current operating expense tax increase.

The former would generate $21 million for a new middle school and an expansion to Cape Henlopen High School based on previously approved tax rates. The latter would come in the form of 20 cents on each $100 of assessed property value. It would total about $46 a year for the area's average household over the next five years.

The district says one of the reasons for this upcoming referendum is that the state agreed to pay for 60 percent of the new projects.

"We were the only district to receive money. If we don't use that money or get approval then where will we be next year?" says Superintendent Robert Fulton. "Other districts still have a need. We may be behind them in the future and several degrees out before we get a chance again."

The district says rapidly growing enrollment is another reason why an expansion is necessary.

"Our high school is already over capacity and if you look at the projections for 2030, its supposed to go up to 1,820 students," says Director of Capital Projects Brian Bassett. "So if we build the expansion we are attempting to build with this referendum, we would have the capacity to meet that."

Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who lives in the Cape Henlopen School District is eligible to vote in the March 20 referendum. Ahead of the vote, the district will be giving a number of community presentations on the topic, starting Feb. 20 at Rehoboth Elementary School.