Milton Unveils Purple Heart Parking Space

MILTON, Del.- The town of Milton is paying tribute to Purple Heart veterans with a very special parking space.

On Wednesday, town officials and representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1787 unveiled a designated parking spot for Purple Heart veterans right outside the town's library and municipal park.

"There are events held here year round," says Vice Mayor Kevin Kelly. "That's exactly where it needs to be and it's in a perfect location."

The sign is part of a larger program run by the national Military Order of the Purple Heart called the Purple Heart Trail.

"There are highways, universities, towns throughout the U.S. that recognize purple heart entities," says John Jackson, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1787 Commander. "Milton is--as far as I know--the first town in the state of Delaware that's done this for us."

Jackson's colleague John Hohman, a fellow Purple Heart recipient, says the sign has special meaning for him.

"I think the words on the bottom of the sign--duty, sacrifice, county, honor--says it all," he tells WBOC. "It presents our support of the men and women serving in the military, especially those who are wounded."

Milton Town Manager Kristy Rogers says in partnership with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the sign didn't cost the town a dime, but was absolutely priceless.

"It's great for the community to join with an organization to bring awareness," she says. "Though it's available for anyone, it really makes Milton stand out to join such an organization."

For more on the Purple Heart Trail, click here.